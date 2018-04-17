Barbara Bush died. She lived to be 92 years old.
But Tamir Rice was MURDERED by cops. He was 12 years old when he was murdered by the white privilege to culturally sanction the irrational fear of a black CHILD versus that child precious life.
White people didn’t care about Tamir Rice. In fact, white people endorse the murder of unarmed, innocent black children. Many white men with guns only dream of murdering black children, as Jeffery Zeigler of Rochester Hills, Michigan clearly illustrated.
White people, STOP demanding black people care about white celebrities and political figures who lived complete lives, dying from natural causes when you don’t even give a damn about our children being shot — murdered — by your cops.
Here’s a deal: I’ll start giving a damn about your elderly when you begin giving a damn about any of us.
I have to admit this, but I am not at all familiar with Tamir Rice’s story. It sounds tragic. Could you please send me a link or reference so I can learn about what happened? Thanks.
Hey man, Google is back up & running again! smh.
The shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy (June 25, 2002 – November 23, 2014), occurred on November 22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Two police officers, 26-year-old Timothy Loehmann and 46-year-old Frank Garmback, responded after receiving a police dispatch call of a black male that “keeps pulling a gun out of his pants and pointing it at people”.
A caller reported that a male was pointing “a pistol” at random people in the Cudell Recreation Center. At the beginning of the call and again in the middle he says of the pistol “it’s probably fake”. Toward the end of the two-minute call, the caller stated “he is probably a juvenile”.
The officers reported that upon their arrival, they both continuously yelled “show me your hands” through the open patrol car window rather than getting out of the car. Contradicting statements made by police that Loehmann supposedly shouted “show your hands” three times before firing but the report showed that several witnesses did not hear the officers issue ANY verbal warning to Rice.
Loehmann further claimed that instead of showing his hands, it appeared as if Rice was trying to draw: “I knew it was a gun and I knew it was coming out”. The officer then shot twice, hitting Rice once in the torso. He died on the following day.
Rice’s gun was later found to be an airsoft replica toy and he accounts Loehmann gave remain unconvincing given in his previous job as a police officer in the Cleveland suburb of Independence he had been deemed an emotionally unstable recruit and unfit for duty.
Furthermore, all whole six months passes after the shooting the sheriff’s department announced that it had “almost concluded” its investigation of the shooting, neither of the two officers involved had yet been interviewed by investigators from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. It also reported that as of that time Frank Garmback, the officer who drove the police car, was not under criminal investigation at all.
Neither officer was indicted by a Grand Jury despite multiple accounts of theatrics yet in April 2016 the City of Cleveland agreed to pay Tamir Rice’s family $6 million for wrongful death.
Hopefully I explained how tragic and appalling the murder of Tamir Rice is. This should have never happened and it is nothing less than murder.
Oh my gosh! This is so incredibly sad. It should have been pretty obvious that the guns was a toy, especially given that the guy was a kid.
Thanks for sharing the story with me.
Karen, thanks again for the report.
This country absolutely must get past its racist, bigoted roots. Johnny Silvercloud is spot on in his commentary. Thinking about the bigger picture there are so many things that make no sense in our country until one comes to grip with the fact that the US was, and is, set up as a white man’s domain.
Why else would we not want universal health care for everyone? The BS about how it doesn’t really work elsewhere is just that, BS. Because white men don’t want any of their tax dollars going to help poor people who may be not white. They don’t want to help women with their health care, because healthy, strong women vote or worse — run for office and win.
The white male dominance doesn’t want the minimum wage raised because that helps keep blacks, women and people of other ethnic backgrounds down. Keep ’em poor and too busy trying to make rent, and they won’t vote.
Most of us that are white don’t really ever stop to think about the world from the perspective of the black man or woman. And until we do, until we all realize that for us to have the real equality and opportunity that we all say we want, we must not only treat everyone equal, but we must show empathy toward ALL of our brothers and sisters regardless of their gender or color.
If we as a country do not change our course, we will fail. And what a tremendous shame that will be for us all. Our fears, hatreds, racism and bigotry will be our own undoing. We are currently on that path, and it does not lead to a good place. And I can say this because I am a white male. And if I don’t stand with you now, we will all be kneeling together as a failed nation.
Dear Tim, in the time it took you to type those words, you could have gone to Google and typed Tamir Rice. You don’t want to learn what happened, you want to pretend that you want to learn. We see you. Carry on.
That is really not fair because I thought that someone may already have a link or two handy. And now that Karen A. was so gracious as to share the story, I have more background from which to search and learn on my own. If you don’t think that I care or don’t see, then you have not read my replies or have not checked out my blog.
Yeah, my reaction to her death simply, “meh.”
Nothing to see here. Move along.
Word.
