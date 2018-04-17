Barbara Bush died. She lived to be 92 years old.

But Tamir Rice was MURDERED by cops. He was 12 years old when he was murdered by the white privilege to culturally sanction the irrational fear of a black CHILD versus that child precious life.

White people didn’t care about Tamir Rice. In fact, white people endorse the murder of unarmed, innocent black children. Many white men with guns only dream of murdering black children, as Jeffery Zeigler of Rochester Hills, Michigan clearly illustrated.

White people, STOP demanding black people care about white celebrities and political figures who lived complete lives, dying from natural causes when you don’t even give a damn about our children being shot — murdered — by your cops.

Here’s a deal: I’ll start giving a damn about your elderly when you begin giving a damn about any of us.