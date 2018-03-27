“There is a lot of racial disparity in the way that this is covered….If this happened in a place of lower socioeconomic status, or a….black community, no matter how well those people spoke, I don’t think the media would cover it the same.” ~ David Hogg

David Hogg, one of the March for Life 2018 protesters (who survived a spree killing school mass shooter)said that he (and white protesters like him) should use their white privilege to ensure Black folks and other nonwhites are heard. So he’s willing to use his white privilege against guns, but is he willing to use his white privilege against, well, white privilege? White entitlement? White Supremacy? That’s what’s enabling spree shooters anyway.

“And I think it’s important that we point that out as Americans and realise that. Because, we have to use our white privilege now to make sure that all of the voices that….all of the people that have died as a result of this and haven’t been covered the same can be heard,” he continued. “It’s sad, but true.” ~ David Hogg

If you give White America the choice between their white privilege of their guns… they’d THROW the guns at you. We don’t have a gun control problem, we have a white privilege control problem. ~ Johnny Silvercloud