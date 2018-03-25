Unfettered Love



Here’s a look at a young man, presumably in a U.S. military college, smiling in his support of Donald Trump.

There was a time when I always thought that when it comes to totalitarian, tyrannical despotic types, that their people — the public of their nation — was a mass population gripped in fear and worry, who needs to be rescued by good ol’ Americans either by diplomacy or military force. I always thought that they all hated their leadership and really just couldn’t budge in regards to expressing themselves.

While I graduated from the “solve everything with military force” line of thinking long ago, I never really dropped the “total-population-are-innocent-victim/hostages” until now.

Roughly a year has passed since Donald J. Trump has been in presidential office. Studying white people through 2016-2018 have officially killed the reasoning that the public of despotic, tyrannical figureheads are blameless victims.

Bearing Witness to Destruction of a Society

Trump, to the white conservative eye, just seems more thugged out than the rest with his blatant, in-your-face, bigoted behavior. If politics was the rap game, and white nationalists were the audience, Trump is their Tupac. ~ Johnny Silvercloud, Aug 8th, 2016

In the year from 2016 to 2018, I’ve witnessed a white woman literally bowing down at Trump. I’ve witnessed a chaotic president attempt to thwart investigations by firing numerous investigation agents.

This person, Donald Trump, still hold political rallies while at the same time demonizes media entities that practice a measly fraction of critical thinking, opposing his policies, decisions, actions and conduct. I’ve witnessed this sitting president (by the time of this publishing) say and do indecent things.

I seen him attempt to silence people, especially black athletes. There’s more that I don’t care to list; he does, says, and decides on horrible things every day. The worst part is not Trump’s behavior. It’s the white American public that allows it. Endorses it. Loves him for it.

A while ago I was talking to an older military vet, who attempted to argue that attacking, and over-throwing the North Korean government — Kim Jong Un — would be easy because he’s a despot, he’s cruel, and his public would be thrilled to see him out of play. While I always understood that this is categorically flawed logic, my understanding of this despot, totalitarian phenomenon is light years ahead of anything I thought I knew prior. I live in a nation where a sizable amount of the population loves Donald Trump. And currently Donald J. Trump is the most despotic, pathological narcissistic totalitarian we’ve ever gotten as Americans thus far.

Looking at Donald J. Trump in America

There’s people who love this guy, Trump, no matter how stupid he is. No matter how many time he blunders or acts like an idiot. It doesn’t matter how many national security violations he commits. It doesn’t matter how much he places the welfare of himself before the nation he’s elected to protect, defend, and serve. It doesn’t matter how many bad signs he possess.

There’s people who flat out love this trash and there’s nothing you can do to shake that. If you point out how problematic Trump is, it’s only going to strengthen their resolve. And they’ll call you a libtard. Whatever that is.

Now Looking Back at Foreign Despots

And from that position, this understanding of white people in America loving Donald J. Trump, infinitely making excuses for him as he continues to attempt to diminish from anyone who isn’t white and cis/het male I understand how a despot in foreign lands keep the hearts and minds of a select group of sociologically privileged people in their own societies.

All you have to do is:

^Do these, and you too, can be a despotic figurehead.

I can remember being a young Soldier in Germany on public transportation (bus) where we as young crazies sparked up a conversation with a middle-aged Russian. I don’t remember everything about it all, but I do remember the old Russian guy nodding his head in satisfaction when Stalin was mentioned. These dictator-like, totalitarian folks are admired by powerful folk among their population. Speaking of being a Soldier, you can also find Iraqis who yearn for the days of Saddam on top of Afghans who adore the Taliban. The president of Syria is totalitarian fellow. By good-ol boy American logic, the fight there should be a no-brainer. But it isn’t; there’s support for Bashar al-Assad in the same manner there was support for Muammar Gaddafi (Libya).

They don’t exist in a void full of dissent; they surround themselves with yes-men, and there’s millions of everyday, common folk who drank the Kool-Aid. In fact, it’s like it’s not even Kool-Aid to them. Ever seen broke folk feed nothing but Kool-Aid and sugared drinks to their kids? And never have them drink regular-ass water?

It’s like that. But with a lot less red dye #40, and a lot more totalitarian bullshit.

There’s no way one can ignore this fact being that Trump exists in America. And from there, there’s definitely shared ownership of insanity between Donald J. Trump, and his supporters.

His supporters seem selectively stupid, but real talk, it’s like a religion to them. We call this a “cult of personality” when it comes to these totalitarian types. If you really look at it, it’s more of a civic religion. If you can observe American whites swearing under the sun that Trump can do no wrong, you can understand that there’s Russians who say the same for Putin, North Koreans for Kim Jong Un, Syrians of Al-Asad, the list goes on.

Conclusion

So overall, if you see us as American having a problem with removing Trump from position, it makes sense that you understand that these other nations share the same parallel. With democracies more fractured than ours, even more so.

Looking at the world now, one can only conclude that these nations with totalitarian, authoritarian despot-types at the helm are not innocent in any of this. They are complicit. Why? Because white people in America are complicit.