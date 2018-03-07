Conservative Trolls: Hilarious and Delusional

I don’t really care for anything written on Breitbart, but I’ll have to admit that this article written by a conservative troll named John Nolte was pretty hilarious to read. It is pretty fascinating to see someone who is aligned with white supremacy seemingly enjoy Black Panther, the African Marvel superhero who in 2018, is breaking records left and right. John Nolte wrote an article suggesting that Black Panther, T’Challa, represents Donald Trump while Killmonger represents Black Lives Matter.

Like most conservative reactions, this some hilarious stuff.

John Nolte must be like a high-functioning alcoholic, but with less alcohol and more meth.

One thing about the common American conservative (non-politician, just your everyday whiteness defender) is that they love “triggering liberals”. It’s astonishing how much time, energy and effort is placed into making folks upset. I honestly don’t get it. Anyway, I want to take a moment to point out the fact that Trump was represented on the silver screen months ago, long before Black Panther was released in February 2018.

Trump is a Marvel Villain, Not Marvel Hero

Trump, was brilliantly represented as Hela by way of Thor: Ragnarok, which was released early November, 2017. Yeah, I said it — Trump isn’t Black Panther, King of Wakanda. Trump is Hela, a jealous woman, “Goddess of Death” throwing darts and blades everywhere.

MAGA

Thor: Ragnarok starts off with the exit of a decent leader, and the arrival of a jealous but powerful, angry figure, Hela. And Hela literally has her own MAGA campaign; she arrives on the scene reminiscing of a past full of violence and privilege. An Asgardian Supremacy, if you will. Yup, that’s right — Hela wants to Make Asgard Great Again. And she enjoys getting rid of anyone who isn’t loyal to her. Sound familiar?

Hela points out that she always existed, similar to white racial animus in the U.S.A. always been here. Just as she didn’t invent death (she’s just good at it), Trump didn’t invent racism. He’s just good at it.

One of the first things she does is crack the ground open goes down into a past gravesite this is symbolic to digging into the past, which is where Trump draws his sociological influence over poor whites. In this gravesite, Hela brings back an army from the dead, which includes a powerful, giant wolf. This action is symbolic to how Trump reinvigorates Americanized Nazis and the alt-reich, whiteness rangers who are stuck in the past, knowing that Trump is “their guy”. The Wolf is Richard Spencer, the prominent modernized Neo-Nazi.

Hela’s ability to make blades and darts out of nowhere is very similar to how Trump uses his social media (or any media) to take “stabs” at anyone he perceives as his adversaries. Journalists, black athletes, black commentators, Rosie O’Donnell, and anyone who marginally disagrees with him.

Thor and Loki

“I understand why you’re angry. And you are my sister, and technically have a claim to the throne. And believe me, I would love for someone else to rule. But it can’t be you. You’re just…..the worst.” ~Thor

Thor represents the liberal (one that actually has a spine) who totally understands that Hela — Trump — isn’t fit to rule. His main weapon is broken, so he must find new means to combat this new threat. All of the Asgardians Hela slayed (Thor’s warrior friends) were your ridiculously common highly-ineffective liberals, who are more worried about being nice versus actually understanding the threat of fascism.

Loki is the liberal who rather run from conflict than engage head-first. Loki, is technically the toxic liberal. Loki is the liberal who rather spend copious amounts of time debating about the conservative’s sexism and racism versus actually doing something to combat it. Loki rather use his intellect to trick folks versus solving problems. In this movie, Trump is defeated only when these two types of liberals, on top of other anti-Trump characters, join forces as a cohesive team.

Hulk

“But Hulk like real fire. Like… raging fire. Thor like smouldering fire.” ~ Hulk

Hulk is black anger. The Incredible Hulk is a very credible anger and fury that resides within the black American populace. Hulk has been a slave, just like black folk. Hulk isn’t welcome in his own home location, just like black people. Hulk has been a tool of other’s entertainment, just like how black athletes are today under the heel of white supremacy. Hulk is Colin Kaepernick. Hulk is Lebron James. Hulk is Richard Sherman. Hulk is Shannon Sharpe. Hulk is Muhammad Ali. Hulk is the black physical power becoming an intellectual force of his own choosing. And he’s always angry.

Conclusion

While it’s good to see everyone enjoy the Black Panther movie, it would be better served if white conservatives actually engaged these movies realistically versus a poor, trolling attempt to commandeer black heroes as their own. With T’Challa stating that the wise build bridges while the foolish builds walls, someone must be smoking or injecting some potent drugs to think Black Panther is Donald Trump. That’s just simply a grotesque amount of delusion. It would be fantastic if conservatives actually saw themselves in these movies, (Hela in Thor, the Sith in Star Wars) and begin to reflect on how their ideologies harm people, to include themselves and the greater good. Until then, I guess I’ll keep on laughing at these whiteness rangers, as they continue to engage in intellectual dishonesty.

Trump, is definitely Hela. Think on it.