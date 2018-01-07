Am I Not Human?
I’ve been on a hiatus for a while from writing anything really long because I can’t keep my thoughts straight. I get on Facebook and write a long status because my thoughts will stay in short bursts but I’m able to convey what I’m thinking for a little bit. I read status updates from some of the amazing people I follow on Facebook. I engage with white folks who say they’re colorblind and allies but still uphold racist ideologies and pretend they aren’t aware of it. One thing I will say that rings true for me, in all the statuses I write, read and comment on is me begging white people and non-black people of color to see us, black people, as human.
A few weeks ago a little boy named Keaton Jones had that viral video about being bullied. People came out the woodwork for this child. Offered all kinds to monetary gifts to him to make him feel better about himself and to know that he’s loved. I’m not even going to get in to his mother being a racist shit bag or anything like that because there’s no point. Lets flip the coin though. There was a 10 year old, Ashawnty Davis who committed suicide after being bullied. The silence was deafening. I’m sure some people reacted to her death but have YOU heard of her? Have you heard of Rosalie Avila? The 13 year old who committed suicide after being bullied. These deaths occurred within a week of the other. Were they less human than Keaton?
- When Trayvon Martin (17 yrs old) was killed all over social media people didn’t see him as a child he was a hulk of a man that wasn’t listening to the directives of a man that wasn’t law enforcement.
- When Tamir Rice (12 yrs old) was killed within 2 seconds of the officer getting out of the vehicle, social media made all kinds of excuses for the officer.
- When Jordan Davis (17 yrs old) was killed by Michael Dunn for playing loud music in a gas station. His killer used the, “I feared for my life” schtick to justify killing this CHILD and leaving, as if he were roadkill.
Now let’s look at the other side. White MEN who commit crimes are looked at as boys. Let’s take the Racist in Chief. He spoke of grabbing women by the pussies, the media spun it as “locker room” talk amongst “boys” Brock Turner who was caught raping a woman, given a light sentence because he was a kid that made a mistake and his victim was drunk so she was obviously asking for it. Ryan Lochte concocted a whole robbery story to cover up vandalizing a gas station was given the boys will be boys treatment by the media. Are they more human than Tamir, Jordan or Trayvon?
Whiteness is protected from all that it does in this society. There’s a shield put around it. Even when it comes to white men committing terrorist acts in this country. They’re looked at as lone wolves or they have some kind of mental illness that caused them to snap. Their atrocities are looked at as isolated incidents. But then we have FBI categorizing groups like Black Lives Matter as Black Identity Extremists meanwhile the Ku Klux Klan gets to roam the streets freely terrorizing people of color and yelling about how they’re protecting white identity.
I was watching a Jane Elliot video where this woman that was attending the workshop was surprised that when a black child fell and scraped her face that underneath her skin there wasn’t a vortex leading her to the motherland under the child’s skin. WE ARE JUST AS HUMAN AS YOU ARE.
We don’t possess any magic. Now yes, some of us are better at some things than the rest of you. Granted when black people enter things that were traditionally white and dominate it that doesn’t mean that we have powers. Yes, it looks like we’ve channeled the spirit of our ancestors and blew you out the water. But trust me when I tell you, there’s no magic. It’s just that we know, that as black people, we have to be 10 times better than you do in order to make it in this whitewashed world.
We know we have to study harder to get into ivy league schools and we have to put our pain on a platter in order for you to even consider us as human. We have to out-perform you on the job in order to even get a cost of living increase or beyond. We have to “behave” ourselves in your spaces so that we make YOU comfortable. We are what you dictate. We straighten our hair because you don’t understand it in its natural state. Some of us shorten our names to have names that don’t make you call us ghetto or to get our foot in the door before you even meet us. We have to change certain aspects of who we are just to navigate in a world you control. And even doing all that, you still don’t see us as human.
So I ask, what do you need to see us just as human as you are?
Great post! All of your points are totally valid. But I would like to offer one thought. Not all of us white people are the same. I share your disgust and apal at many of the things you have mentioned that my race has perpetrated upon yours.
Your question asking what do you need to do to be viewed as human is totally on target. But many of we whites totally view anyone of color as human, no as an equal. I voted for President Obama twice, not because he was black. But because he was an excellent and qualified candidate. He was an inspiration to me. He was the living embodiment of our American dream.
My point is simple. I love and agree with your statement. But please don’t lump us all together. That is no more right than whites lumping all blacks together. Keep stating your message as that is how we will learn to be better. But please know that many of your white brothers and sisters stand with you. And that many of us absolutely abhor what had become of our leadership. To get past this mess, we must all stand together as one. Thanks for the post. And thanks for speaking out.
I’m sorry, Tom, but I didn’t read the part of the blog post where all white people were being lumped together. I did read specific examples of criminal behavior by white men.
Thanks Benjamin. I guess that is how I interpreted her article. If I am mistaken, please accept my apologies. I definitely got the point about the specific examples, and I agree wholeheartedly. I guess it was the first few paragraphs that gave me that generalized impression.
Nevertheless, we must all stand together. I see from your tag that you either live in El Paso now or at least are from there. Me too. I grew up in El Paso, and attended Ysleta High School until my dad got transferred to Houston. Hope you are enjoying that winter sunshine. Thanks for the comment, and again I apologise in I misinterpreted. Happy blogging.
“Winter sunshine” perfectly sums up El Paso during the holiday season. Happy blogging to you, as well.
Thanks. Some days I really miss the place. Enjoy for me.
I don’t think ALL white people don’t see us as human. I’m talking to those that respond to black lives matter with all or blue lives matter. I’m talking to people who respond to our pain of officers beating and killing us with, what about black on black crime. I’m talent to those that can see videos of us getting killed or beaten for no reason and say, the video doesn’t show everything.
It would be ignorant of me to lump all withe people together. I know there are those that fight along side us just as hard. This ain’t for them.
Thanks, and I hope my comments didn’t offend you. You are so right about what you said however.
I have always been proud of who I was and been proud of being an American. But the crap that is now occupying the highest offices of our nation has made me question everything. I am so sorry for what so many of my race are doing and saying. And I feel that the only way that we can actually make things better is for those of us like minded people to stick together, and for folks with your talent to keep fighting and to keep educating is. Thanks.
I hate to sound pessimist but I don’t think there is anything we CAN do to be more human. We are human,and there is a contingent of white people who have a vested interest in seeing and treating us as less than,and I don’t believe that will ever be eradicated.
I think one of the ways we’re making progress is by getting white people to see themselves as a group and how their individual behavior affects all groups,and what their individual behavior makes them look like as a group, because this fetishization of the philosophy of individual merit is part of what’s causing the problem.
Bottom line is, we’re not the ones who need to change who we are. They need to change how they think about the world and their place in it,and there has been some slow progress to that end. White people need to start looking at the behavior of other white people as a reflection of their group. Those White people who have done so, rightly experience shame for it,and seek to make actual changes. The shame of belonging to a bad group of people, outweighs whatever merit they get from thinking of themselves as worthy individuals. Too many White people stride through this world thinking that just their existence as White is enough to get by,and put no effort into being better individuals, who are a better reflection of their group,as they demand of everyone not them.
When PoC do something wrong ,we see each other as members of a group, we try to uphold that unity, and disavow those who work against it, like the Omarosas, and the Sheriff Clarks. When individual White people behave badly they behave as a group to protect and either coddle the wrongdoer, or to disassociate themselves from the other person’s behavior, all of which reflects badly on their group, whether they recognize it or not. They are a group like any other, and behave as a group but want to cry rugged individualism everytime oe of them does something horribly wrong. We don’t need all white people to be doing something horrible. Just enough. And for the rest to sit by and do and say nothing. Only white people can fix the behavior of other white people,and a lot of them don’t think it’s any of their responsibility to do that.
White people need to change their thinking. We don’t need to change ourselves to fit their thinking. That way ultimately lies madness for all of us marginalized people, especially if you’re trying to meet the constantly shifting expectations of a group of people who refuse to know themselves and take responsibility for it.
